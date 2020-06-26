The Saharan dust is here!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Milky sunrises to greet us across the Valley for Friday morning as Saharan dust settles over the Gulf Coast heading into the weekend. Hazy conditions will persist through at least tomorrow as dust concentrations remain high. Fortunately, respiratory issues should be minimal since most of the dust is higher up in the atmosphere. Highs should be back in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend with rain chances overall on the lower side. A disturbance passing through the Southeast Saturday evening could bring a few strong storms our way, but otherwise just isolated showers possible through Sunday.