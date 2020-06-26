WATCH LIVE at 2:00: Gov. Kemp signing Ga. Hate Crime Bill into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - House Bill 426, also known as Georgia’s hate crime bill, has passed through both the state Senate and House of Representatives is now on the desk of Governor Brian Kemp.
Gov. Kemp is set to sign the bill into law at approximately 2:00 p.m.
The bill stiffens penalties and sentences when a defendant is convicted of a hate crime, meaning the victim was chosen specifically because of their actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre, who co-sponsored the bill, says the first hate crime bill he and other lawmakers crafted was not passed because the Supreme Court said it was too vague. He adds that while this bill is not a cure-all, it is a step in the right direction.
