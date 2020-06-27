Columbus mayor urging citizens to wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus posted a video to Facebook encouraging people to wear masks as coronavirus numbers in the area continue to rise.
Mayor Skip Henderson said while it’s not mandatory for people to wear face coverings, he’s urging people to wear them as part of a communal effort to try and slow the spread of the virus. He’s also asking people to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and stay home if they’re not feeling well.
