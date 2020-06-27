Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing man last seen near River Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing man.
John Lamar Craft, 60, was last seen Thursday, June 25 around 6:10 p.m. near the 5000 block of River Road.
Craft was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue work shirt with the name “Lil John” on the front.
He has a large tattoo on his back and a large scar on his shoulder. Most of his teeth are missing.
He has suicidal ideations and suffers from seizures.
Craft may be driving a 2006 bluish-gray Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Georgia tag number.
If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.