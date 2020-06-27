Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing man last seen near River Road

Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing man last seen near River Road
Columbus police search for critically missing man (Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson | June 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 2:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing man.

John Lamar Craft, 60, was last seen Thursday, June 25 around 6:10 p.m. near the 5000 block of River Road.

Craft was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue work shirt with the name “Lil John” on the front.

He has a large tattoo on his back and a large scar on his shoulder. Most of his teeth are missing.

He has suicidal ideations and suffers from seizures. 

Craft may be driving a 2006 bluish-gray Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Georgia tag number. 

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.