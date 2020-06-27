Opelika police chief recovering from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika’s police chief is recovering from coronavirus.
According to Chief John McEachern, he has been off work for about a week and a half due to the virus and has experienced most of the symptoms. He said to his knowledge, he did not expose anyone.
McEachern said he is feeling better and hopes to return to work soon. He encourages all police department employees to get tested if they experience symptoms, and he encourages everyone to wear a mask.
Mayor Gary Fuller said he got tested for COVID-19 after McEachern tested positive, but he received a negative result.
