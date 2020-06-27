Spotty Storms Possible This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A typical late June weekend is ahead for the Valley with a mix of sun & clouds & a few spotty storms possible each afternoon. The strongest storms will produce gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.
Rain chances stay low for Monday, but by midweek we'll see a big increase in rain chances as a disturbance pushes across the southeast. Numerous storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances look much lower by 4th of July weekend.
Typical summer heat is expected over the next week, with lower to mid-90s this weekend, though highs will dip into the upper-80s to lower 90s midweek thanks to higher rain chances. Highs rise back into the lower 90s for 4th of July weekend.
No tropical development is expected over the next several days.
