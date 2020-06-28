Muscogee County schools want to hear from parents in new survey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County parents are giving their input on the school district’s COVID-19 reopening plans.
Some of the questions being asked on the survey are if parents can provide support in a virtual learning setting along with other concerns. One Columbus mom said she prefers her child goes back to school and she doesn’t believe in any restrictions. She suggests parents that aren’t comfortable sending their children back to school should consider virtual options.
“My opinion is then absolutely take advantage of the virtual options available to you, but allow those parents and those students who are ready to get back into school, ready to see their friends, ready to engage in extra curricular activities, allow them to go back without social distancing,” said Julie Hedges.
While some parents are in support of kids going back to in person classes in August, other parents feel the exact opposite.
“I don’t feel comfortable at all,” said Tureka Watson. “For the simple fact that the numbers are still going up. It’s really like a play it by ear everyday. I don’t even think the health officials know whats going on.”
She also said if Muscogee County schools made in person classes mandatory, then her child wouldn’t be attending.
Since some are posing the option of online courses, one Columbus father tells me his biggest concern is if classes are virtual, will it be instructor led?
“Making the decision on whether or not to send the students to school full time and if it is going to be a split type of scenario, to make sure the classes that are done at home is going to be a instructor led and not a parent led class,” said Kirk Holcombe.
Muscogee County parents have one more day to give their input. Click here to complete the survey.
