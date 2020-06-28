NourishColumbus fighting food insecurity in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - #NourishColumbus is a new campaign in the Chattahoochee Valley that is raising awareness of food insecurity in the Columbus area and bridging the gap by using locally grown vegetables to prepare meals for people in need.
“There’s a lot of areas in Columbus that suffer from food insecurity and so what we want to do with the food meal as we transition into it from Bare Roots is to help remove those barriers that people experience,” said Olivia Amos, Co-Owner of Bare Roots Cafe.
Sharaya Davis is the woman behind the garden. She grows the vegetables and Bare Roots Cafe turns them into meals.
“We grow the vegetables and the donors and participants in #NourishColumbus, which is what we’re calling it,” said Chandler Collins, the Director of Development for the Columbus Botanical Garden. “They can make a donation to the garden for this particular program, we will then donate the vegetables to Olivia and Olivia will use them.”
”We actually turn the vegetables into prepared meals,” said Amos.
The meals are distributed to families, Highland Community Church and Truth Spring Academy. It’s a community effort. They’re also partnering with Mercy Med to provide meals for patients that suffer from diet related illnesses.
“We feel strongly that partnerships and rising ties lifts all boats kind of attitude,” said Collins.
