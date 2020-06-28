One person dead after single-car crash in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Camp Hill on Saturday night, June 27.
21-year-old Jarkia Jarnae Payne of Dadeville was killed when the 2000 Nissan Maxima she was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Payne was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred approximately five miles north of Camp Hill.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.