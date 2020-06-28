Stormy Pattern Change Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday & Monday look the same with a mix of sun & clouds and a spotty storm or two in the afternoon.
Storm chances dramatically increase Tuesday, and the rest of the week looks wet with daily numerous showers & storms. This is all thanks to an area of low pressure that will stall over the south this week, pumping deep tropical moisture into the region.
Higher than normal rain chances may continue into 4th of July weekend.
This week will start off hot with highs in the mid-90s, but highs will cool into the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week due to higher rain chances.
TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the deep tropical Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. If development occurs it will be slow to do so due to dry air & wind shear.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.