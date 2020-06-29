Argument in Opelika leaves one person with a bullet wound to the leg

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An argument at a gas station in Opelika between two acquaintances ended with one person sustaining a bullet wound.
Officers were called to the Circle K in the 500 block of Second Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 27.
On scene, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a through and through gunshot wound to the upper leg.
Police say they have contacted the suspect related to this case and that charges are pending the completion of their investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-702-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.