Chambers County deputy on leave after DUI arrest

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Chambers County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested.
According to Chief Deputy Richard Carter, deputy Wes Rudd was taken into custody Saturday morning. Rudd was off duty at the time and was arrested by the Valley Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Carter says Rudd has been placed on leave during an investigation into his arrest.
Details about Rudd’s arrest have not been released.
