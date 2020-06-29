Columbus Animal Care and Control waives reclaim fees for Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fourth of July is near, and it can be a scary time for pets.
Animal Care and Control in Columbus will be waving reclaims fees for any escape artist pets who get away during the holiday.
Starting Friday, July 3 and running through July 10, if your animal gets away from your home, you will not have to pay the fee to reclaim it, which can cost anywhere from $50 and up.
“It’s something that happens every year,” said Drale Short, deputy director of Public Works. “They get out. Even though you think your animal is not a fence jumper, but if there’s a loud boom and it scares them, they’re going over that fence and they’re going to be gone.”
If your animal gets away, call 911 and ask for Animal Control. An officer will come and get your information and description of your pet.
