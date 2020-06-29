Columbus family remembers husband and father lost in tragic car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was five days ago when a Columbus man, Jesus Lopez, was tragically killed in a car accident. A man whose family described him as loving, family-oriented and business savvy.
His son, Alexis Lopez, said his father supported their family of five and his mother who lives in Mexico. He started off with one lawn mower and soon grew his business into Lopez Landscaping.
“He started off with like just a simple push mower and he would tell me all the time that it would take him a while to get the yards done, but he would always get them done, but yeah eventually he named it Lopez Landscaping,” said Alexis Lopez.
Lopez was known as a man who would help anyone in need. In addition to providing for his family, he was also an Usher at their church and after hearing that someone he knew might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, he offered them his asthma inhalers to help with their breathing. This was one of the last acts of kindness he did on the day he passed away.
“He started looking for inhalers and he had two new ones and he decided that I’m going to give them to him and his wife that were feeling the COVID symptoms,” said Alexis Lopez.
Lopez is survived by his wife Yeni Garcia, his son Alexis Lopez and his two daughters, Paola and Stephanie Lopez. Jesus’ son had just left working with his father the day of the car accident. He said when he arrived at the scene he quickly realized he had to try and take care of his family.
“I had to fill in his shoes and I decided very strongly that I’m going to continue what he was building and he has built and I was going to try and support my family the way he supported them and me,” said Alexis Lopez.
Lopez’s truck and some of his equipment were destroyed in the car accident and his family is trying to raise money to replace it so his son Alexis can continue the family business. If you would like to help out the Lopez family, you can click here.
