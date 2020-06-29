Columbus Health Department prepares for move to new building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Muscogee County, health department officials want you to know testing will remain at its current location despite the fact the Columbus Health Department is moving.
Renovations are happening left and right as employees prepare for the big move. The health department is currently closed through the end of June so everything can finalized before opening day Wednesday, July 1.
During a pandemic, one might argue public health services are more important than ever, so it is critical you know where you need to go.
After that, if you visit the Columbus Health Department on a regular basis for public health or children and family services, you will not be coming to the location on Comer Ave. for prevention services or services for children and youth with special needs or the WIC program. Instead, you will be coming to the old Virginia College building on Veterans Pkwy.
Rather than entering through what would appear to be the main door that faces Veterans Pkwy., you will instead enter through a side door.
“We have a lot more new exam rooms that are going to be designated for family planning, for women’s health for child’s health, immunizations and things like that,” representative Pamela Kirkland said.
In addition to new exam rooms, there are larger waiting areas and more space for every family. A pharmacy is even coming to the building so patients do not have to leave to get their prescriptions filled.
“I think moving offices may be even more difficult than moving residential items,” Kirkland said.
Boxes still line the hallways as employees prep office space and exam rooms. With opening day right around the corner, keep in mind they are continuing to operate using pandemic procedures.
“We are going to operate this location the same way that we were operating on Comer Avenue, so you’ll need an appointment for services except HIV testing, that will be done on a walk in basis as before,” Kirkland said.
Administrative services, emergency preparedness and environmental services will remain at the Comer Ave. location. COVID-19 testing will remain where it is at least for the remainder of the summer.
Keep in mind there will be no Saturday testing this week because of the 4th of July holiday.
