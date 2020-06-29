Dale County man indicted on 60 child sex crime charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been indicted on 60 counts of child sex crimes, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
Jason Park, 40, of Newton, located in Dale County, was served with the indictment Friday at the Dale County Jail. Marshall’s office said Park was already in jail for previous arrests on many of the same charges.
The indictment charges Parks with 43 counts of possession of child pornography, 13 counts of production of child pornography, and four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.
The AG’s office says Parks has been arrested five times on 40 charges since November and his bond was revoked in late February. The indictment includes the 40 charges for which he was previously arrested as well as 20 additional charges.
Parks faces dozens of years in prison if convicted, including:
- Possession of child pornography - class C felony - Punishable by one year and one day to 10 years imprisonment for each of the 43 counts
- Production of child pornography - class A felony - Because the three victims were less than 12 years old, it is punishable by 20 to 99 years or life imprisonment for each of the 13 counts
- Sexual abuse of a child - class B felony - Because the two victims were less than 12 years old it is punishable by 10 to 20 years for each of the four counts.
No other details about the alleged crimes have been released.
