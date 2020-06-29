Four Children’s Library dedicated to children killed in Lee Co. tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - More than a year after the deadly Lee County tornadoes that killed 23 people in Beauregard, the community is one step closer to having a library in honor to the four children who lost their lives.
According to the founder of the Four Children’s Library, thanks to community donations and Providence Baptist Church, they have a red train caboose to renovate and turn into the library.
They plan to add a deck, repaint the outside, and completely refurbish the inside to make it a comfortable spot for children in the community to enjoy.
“There really aren’t words for it,” said Robin Ashworth, founder of Four Children’s Library. “What started off as a simple idea and a simple drawing has turned into a reality, an almost-reality. And it’s a blessing.”
“We’re going to redo it from the inside out, bring it back to its former glory as such,” said Dr. Rusty Sowell, pastor of Providence Baptist Church. “We felt like it would be something the children would respond to. All of us remember as children the trains go by.”
One complete, the train car will be placed alongside the memorial that’s being built in honor of the 23 tornado victims. Donations and volunteers are being accepted to help with the project.
