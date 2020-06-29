GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of political robocall scams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scammers continue to look for ways to capitalize on what’s going on in the world and take people’s hard-earned money.
One of the latest scams involves current political issues. Michele Mason with the local Better Business Bureau discusses robocalls with recordings that sound like prominent politicians such as President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and more asking for money.
The scams not only surround politics but are also try to cash in on issues surrounding the racial climate and law enforcement. Mason explains how to tell if you’re dealing with a scammer and the best way to rid yourself of these robocalls.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.