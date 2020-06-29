Heat, Humidity, & Storms in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expect a few more showers and storms around the area on Tuesday, and even more on Wednesday, which should be the wettest day of the week. Highs will depend on where and when showers and storms pop up, ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The coverage of rain should drop a bit on Thursday and then even more for Friday and our Independence Day weekend. We will look for highs back in the lower 90s with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms during that time. If you’re planning ahead for July 4th, it looks like a pretty typical summer day - with typical rain chances - but we will fine-tune things as we get closer! Next week looks unsettled again with a 50/50 rain coverage expected for the first part of the week. We’ll keep an eye on that part of your forecast too.