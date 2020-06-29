Police chase starts in Lee Co. and ends in crash in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A police chase that started in Lee County before crossing over into Russell County ended in a crash.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that a female driver and a male passenger were inside the vehicle during the chase and subsequent crash on Bush Rd. in Seale.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was not.
The car involved in the chase was reportedly stolen.
There is no word at this time as to what charges, if any, the pair will face.
