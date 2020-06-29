Rain Chances on the Rise Again Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday starting off on the humid side—no surprises there! Plenty of clouds and even some patchy fog around, but some balmy sunshine in store this afternoon, pushing highs into the mid 90s. Of course, remember feels like temperatures will run hotter than that! Highs will continue to run in the low to mid 90s through at least Wednesday. Just like Sunday evening, a few isolated showers and storms are possible later today, but overall better rain coverage should hold off until mid-week.
A 20-30% chance of storms through Tuesday, then up to 40-60% Wednesday into Thursday as a more unsettled weather pattern takes over again. A “back door” cold front hanging out northeast of us will help spawn these showers and storms with even a few strong storms possible on Thursday. With plenty of rain around on Thursday, highs may only top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Heading into 4th of July weekend, weather looks like standard summer fare: hot and humid in the 90s plus hit-or-miss storms later in the afternoon into the evening. By next week, a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast should put rain chances a little higher than average again with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.