Rain Chances on the Rise Again Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday starting off on the humid side—no surprises there! Plenty of clouds and even some patchy fog around, but some balmy sunshine in store this afternoon, pushing highs into the mid 90s. Of course, remember feels like temperatures will run hotter than that! Highs will continue to run in the low to mid 90s through at least Wednesday. Just like Sunday evening, a few isolated showers and storms are possible later today, but overall better rain coverage should hold off until mid-week.