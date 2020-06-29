Should the state make face masks mandatory?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Jefferson County’s mandatory mask ordinance going into effect Monday, many are now watching to see if a statewide mask order could be in the works.
The states top health official, Dr. Scott Harris, is leaving the decision to make wearing masks mandatory up to local leaders.
Jefferson County’s mandatory mask ordinance requires a mask must be worn in all public spaces by anyone over the age of eight.
The ordinance comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.
“What I keep hearing is it should be my decision about what I do, it’s my life, I should make my own choices, I’m afraid people are failing to recognize it’s not just about you, it’s about us. It’s about caring for others,” said Jefferson County Chief Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson during a Friday press conference.
Since the announcement, most people WBRC spoke to and polled online agreed with the ordinance. Many said the ordinance should expand statewide.
“Stop and control the outbreak. People elderly and young are dying,” said Jefferson County resident John.
“We should have on a mask for our safety, our children and older adults,” Birmingham resident Shaundra Marbury added.
The CDC says wearing a face mask is one of the main things you can do to slow the spread.
“If the CDC and Jefferson County feel that this is the best practice, then I tell people, do it, mask up,” Birmingham resident Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner demanded.
Gov. Kay Ivey will decide in the coming days whether to extend Alabama’s “safer at home” order which expires Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.