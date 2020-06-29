Troup Tigers look to fill big shoes in 2020

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Tanner Glisson was excited for the first day of practice.
“It was like the first day of school when you lay out all your clothes,” Glisson said. “You had new clothes where you went shopping and we’re excited to be back. It’s like a kid in a candy store.”
The Troup Tigers head football coach was ready to see the kids the first day, but the conditions were wildly different than anything anyone had dealt with before.
“Us having to social distance and not give everybody a high five and a hug,” said Glisson, “so it was different, but we’re going to crawl before we run.”
Glisson and the Tigers now look to the next challenge, finding a quarterback. Kobe Hudson is now at Auburn University, so the search is on for his replacement.
“We’ve got four guys fighting for that spot,” Glisson said. “We’re trying to get them reps so we can evaluate them to see who the guys are going to follow, what the locker room’s going to be like. That’s the biggest thing and right now we don’t know, so we’ll work through that process the best we can.”
Before they put on pads, the quarterback candidates can still set themselves apart for the role.
“It probably started long before today,” he said. “You hope that your quarterback was keeping everybody together through these times, was being a good communicater, was himself doing a lot of work to put himself in a good position. We’ll let the locker room work its way out and see who our guys declare is our leader.”
Glisson is just happy to get the guys back as they prepare for the year.
"It's a calling, that's what we do. We're football coaches, but we're educators. We teach the game of life and to be away from the guys is just an empty feeling especially with a lot of things going on the world today, just to get them back in here and love on them and teach them and be with them. That's just a blessing."
The Tigers will get their first test on August 21, when they open the season on the road at Harris County.
