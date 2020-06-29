Weems, Cobb ready to advance baseball careers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two area baseball stars are ready to make the next steps in their careers.
The Oakland Athletics announced on Sunday that rookie righthander Jordan Weems will be part of the 60-man player pool for the upcoming 2020 baseball season.
Weems, a former Columbus High Blue Devil who was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee, will get a second chance to make the big league team’s bullpen crew.
Weems saw action in six games before the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic caused MLB to close training camps. In his six scoreless innings of work, he gave up just four hits, struck out seven and walked only two, putting him firmly in the mix to make the roster.
He’ll get his second chance on Wednesday, when he reports to “Training Camp 2.0” in Oakland.
Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox announced on Monday they signed righthanded pitcher Casey Cobb as an undrafted free agent.
Cobb, a senior at the University of Alabama, was 2-0 in the shortened season with a 0.73 ERA. The former Harris County Tiger pitched 12 and a third innings, surrendering just on earned run on eight hits, struck out 14 and walked just three.
Cobb was a JUCO All-American at CVCC, where he led the Pirates to pair of trips to the World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.
