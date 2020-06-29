When and where can I shoot off fireworks in Georgia?

GEORGIA (WTVM) - As Independence Day approaches, many people across the state are getting ready to shoot off some fireworks at their homes, but when and where can you shoot your fireworks?
According to state code, fireworks can be ignited between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. every day of the year, unless a local noise ordinance is in place.
The code also states that on Jan. 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3 and 4, the first Monday in September and Dec. 31 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., regardless of a noise ordinance. Those hours on extended on Jan. 1 to include 12:00 midnight and 1:00 a.m.
There are certain areas in which you cannot shoot fireworks, however. Fireworks must be shot outdoors, but not within 100 yards of an electric plant, water treatment plant, waste-water treatment plant, gas station, facility that works with flammable liquids or gases, electric substation, jail, prison, hospital, nursing home or other healthcare facility.
Fireworks also cannot be ignited within a park, historic site, recreational area or other property owned and operated by either a county or municipal organization or the state of Georgia.
The state code also forbids lighting fireworks while under the influence or drugs, alcohol or both to such a level that it is less safe for you to do so than someone who is not under the influence of any substance.
The governor can also ban the usage of fireworks in any county or throughout the state in the event of a drought.
If you are going out to purchase fireworks, it must be done face-to-face and you must be 18 years or older to purchase and ignite the fireworks.
