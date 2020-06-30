Alabama turns to homegrown celebrities to urge face mask use

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is rolling out a new series of public service announcements, or PSAs, with familiar faces. It’s an effort to urge residents to wear face masks as a way of combating the surge of COVID-19 cases.
Featured in the 15 and 30 second spots are Alabama celebrities including Auburn and professional sports legends Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley.
Both Jackson and Barkley urge residents to wear a mask in their spots, with Jackson sipping a cup of coffee before putting on his mask and asking if he even has to say it? It, of course, refers to his familiar phrase “Bo knows.”
Barkley’s spot features the basketball and sports commentator reminding residents not to be stupid and to wear their masks.
While not featuring speaking rolls, the state’s fourth PSA includes a montage of homegrown celebrities including The Alabama Band, Britanny Howard of the band Alabama Shakes, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, and Paul-St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
See each of the PSAs below.
