Callaway Gardens to host three nights of fireworks for Independence Day weekend

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Resort and Gardens is welcoming guests for three nights of fireworks shows for Independence Day weekend.
The fireworks shows will take place Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5. Gates open at 7 a.m. and the festivities will last into the night, ending with a fireworks finale at Robin Lake Beach.
Callaway Gardens says having three nights of the same fireworks shows will allow guests to enjoy the celebration while practicing social distancing standards each night.
Along with fireworks, Callaway Gardens’ July 4th weekend celebrations include beach activities, activity zone, food and drink specials and beach rentals. Guests will also have access to the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Discovery Center and Birds of Prey Show.
Special Event Admission fees apply to all three days.
For more information on Fourth of July festivities at Callaway, please visit their website.
