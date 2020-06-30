Chattahoochee Valley Libraries suspends in-person services as employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All branches of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries are suspending curbside services and remain closed after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
All book drops and 24-hour locations are also remaining closed. Items currently checked out from the libraries have had their due dates extended until the library reopens. Items on hold will also remain on hold until the library reopens.
Staff members who came in close contact with the employee who tested positive have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. A professional cleaning service will also be performing intensive cleaning at all locations.
The libraries will continue offering virtual services and materials, including ebooks, eaudiobooks and movies, online.
