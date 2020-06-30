Columbus fire officials encouraging fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independence Day is approaching, and many will celebrate by lighting fireworks.
Callaway Gardens and East Alabama Motor Speedway are hosting big events for those who aren’t interested in celebrating at home. The Columbus Fire Department suggests watching fireworks on TV or visiting big shows instead of setting off fireworks in residential areas for safety reasons.
“It can be extremely dangerous,” said Lt. Quincy Miller with the Columbus Fire Department. “Luckily right now, we’ve had a lot of rain. So, we’re not having to worry about brush fires so much. But if you do it close to houses, you can burn a house down. You definitely want to make sure you do it in open areas, keep a fire extinguisher handy, or a bucket of water so you can take the fireworks and dunk it in the water after you’ve used it.”
For those deciding to light fireworks near houses, remember the bucket of water and make sure people stand far enough away to avoid injuries.
