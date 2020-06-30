Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
Jasmine Amoney Jones, 15, was last seen June 28 near Cusseta Road and Bragg Smith Street.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Carver” on the front, black tights, blue and yellow flip flops with diamonds, and a black bonnet on her head.
Jasmine is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
