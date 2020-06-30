Girls Inc. appoints first African American executive director

“As the first African American appointed as executive director for Girls Inc. of Columbus, my selection acknowledges the importance of diversity at this time in history and further demonstrates the board’s commitment to ensuring an inclusive environment where all girls can thrive,” said Charles. “In partnership with the board of directors, the Girl’s Inc. team and community partners, I am passionate about doing the work required to help girls explore and excel beyond societal norms while providing the essential building blocks for the Chattahoochee Valley’s servant leaders of tomorrow.”