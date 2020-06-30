Girls Inc. appoints first African American executive director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Board of Directors of Girls Inc. of Columbus has named Arlene Charles as the organization’s first African American executive director to hold this position since the organization’s inception in 1952.
Charles will begin her new role on Wednesday, July 1.
Previously, Charles served as the Chief Operations Officer of YWCA of Greater Atlanta.
“Arlene’s proven track record of strong leadership, delivering results, collaborating with community partners, and passion for a single gender environment are just a few of the many reasons why she was the best candidate to lead Girls Inc.,” said Girls Inc. Board President Lesley Dudley.
Charles has more than 20 years of professional success understanding the business side of nonprofit administration, developing fundraising revenue strategy and implementing sustainable program improvement.
“As the first African American appointed as executive director for Girls Inc. of Columbus, my selection acknowledges the importance of diversity at this time in history and further demonstrates the board’s commitment to ensuring an inclusive environment where all girls can thrive,” said Charles. “In partnership with the board of directors, the Girl’s Inc. team and community partners, I am passionate about doing the work required to help girls explore and excel beyond societal norms while providing the essential building blocks for the Chattahoochee Valley’s servant leaders of tomorrow.”
Girls Inc. of Columbus provides programming to nearly 1,300 girls ages 6 to 18 from diverse ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Visit Girls Inc. www.girlsinc-columbus.org to learn more about its programs, advocacy or to donate.
