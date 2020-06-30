Harris Co. crash victim remains in hospital recovering from spinal surgery

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man who was found inside of his wrecked car near Pine Mountain last week continues to recover in a local hospital.
34-year-old Eric Tindall was reportedly missing for more than 18 hours before he was found inside his wrecked car on Hamilton Pleasant Grove Road.
His family said his condition has declined. He was put on an oxygen tank Sunday and now remains on life support after doctors found fluid build up in his lungs.
Tindall has spinal surgery on Thursday and was supposed to be transferred to the Sheppard’s Spinal Cord Center this week, but his family said he will have to stay put until his condition improves.
