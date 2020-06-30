Keep Opelika Beautiful holds patriotic porch contest

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Keep Opelika Beautiful is looking for the most patriotic porch in town as part of a new contest.
According to the organization’s director, Tipi Miller, people can submit pictures of their patriotic porches. Each of the five wards in Opelika will have a winner, plus a mayor’s choice award and creativity award.
Miller said she hopes this competition will get the community in the spirit to celebrate Independence Day.
“The purpose of the patriotic porch competition is just to build the morale, just to have some fun,” said Miller. “But we also want to really recognize the people who go the extra mile and do a great job of decorating their porch and keeping their lawns beautiful. We’re just kind of lifting up the spirit of everybody in our community. We excited to do that.”
Pictures of your patriotic porch can be sent to Keep Opelika Beautiful via Facebook or email. You can vote on winners on the Facebook page as well. The contest ends July 7.
