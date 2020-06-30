Memorial service announced for Phenix City assistant police chief

Following the memorial service Thursday, there will be a final procession from Franchise Missionary Baptist Church to Lakeview Memory Gardens where a private ceremony will be held. The route will be from 10th Avenue/Dillingham Street to Broad Street past the Phenix City Police Department, then to 13th Street/Crawford Road to Opelika and 431 North, ending at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Drivers are to expect traffic delays along this route between 10:30 a.m. to noon EST.