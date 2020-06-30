Memorial service announced for Phenix City assistant police chief

PHENIX CITY,Ala. (WTVM) - The memorial service has been announced for Phenix City’s assistant police chief.
Assistant Chief Gail Green-Gilliam died last week from COVID-19 complications.
The memorial service will be held at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. EST. The service is for the family and due to the risks of attending large gatherings, only a small group of people will attend the service.
There will be public visitation July 1 at Taylor Funeral Home between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The community will be able to watch the service virtually via YouTube and on CTV Beam Cable channel 7.
Following the memorial service Thursday, there will be a final procession from Franchise Missionary Baptist Church to Lakeview Memory Gardens where a private ceremony will be held. The route will be from 10th Avenue/Dillingham Street to Broad Street past the Phenix City Police Department, then to 13th Street/Crawford Road to Opelika and 431 North, ending at Lakeview Memory Gardens. Drivers are to expect traffic delays along this route between 10:30 a.m. to noon EST.
