$2.2 million being allocated to east Alabama airports for improvements

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two airports in east Alabama are receiving funds totaling more than $2,200,000 in order to undergo improvements to their facilities.
Senator Richard Shelby announced that more than $10,700,000 in Federal Aviation Association grants were being extended to 16 regional airports across the state, two of which are located in east Alabama.
The lion’s share of the $2,223,346 being allocated in east Alabama is going to the Auburn University Regional Airport, which will receive $2,085,581 to rehabilitate a runway.
The Weedon Field Airport in Eufaula will receive $137,765 to acquire land to be developed and for obstruction removal.
“Improvements to infrastructure at the local level are important for economic development in our communities,” said Sen. Shelby. “I am pleased that these 16 airports will receive nearly $11 million to enhance safety and boost aviation advancements. This is great news for each of these areas and will advance economic growth. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have throughout Alabama.”
The grant funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation and the CARES Act.
