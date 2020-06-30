Muscogee Co. reaches new record of coronavirus cases reported in one day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County reached a new record of coronavirus cases reported in a single day Tuesday.
The Columbus Health Department reported 143 new cases.
Pamela Kirkland with the health department said cases in Muscogee County continue to rise. She urges people to keep following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
“Make an effort to wear a mask and to practice social distancing,” said Kirkland. “I know people are frustrated. I mean we all are, but we have to learn to live with this, for now anyway. And that’s one way that we can help stop the spread.”
Kirkland said people should be especially mindful of COVID-19 precautions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The number of coronavirus cases in Muscogee County have nearly tripled since Memorial Day.
