Pierre Coffey returns to coaching at Chattahoochee County

“It’s one of those things where it’s either in your blood or it’s not,” he said. “I think it’s kind of like riding a bike. When you’re in education if you’re coaching or you’re teaching, you’re still dealing with kids. I don’t feel any rust per se, but you kind of get back into the swing of coaching and I think the biggest thing you’ve got to get acclimated to the heat and outside of that you’ve either got it or you don’t.”