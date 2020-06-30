Pierre Coffey returns to coaching at Chattahoochee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After two seasons off, former Spencer coach Pierre Coffey returns to the field, this time at a new location.
Last time we saw Pierre Coffey, he led the Spencer Greenwave to the playoffs. After two seasons, he was waiting to get back.
“It’s one of those things where it’s either in your blood or it’s not,” he said. “I think it’s kind of like riding a bike. When you’re in education if you’re coaching or you’re teaching, you’re still dealing with kids. I don’t feel any rust per se, but you kind of get back into the swing of coaching and I think the biggest thing you’ve got to get acclimated to the heat and outside of that you’ve either got it or you don’t.”
Coffey takes over the Chattahoochee County Panthers, and it can be tough to establish a new identity with no spring practice.
“What we tried is making sure we’re going through our leadership training, it’s what we did at Spencer,” Coffey said. “We tried to talk about our core values and what we’re going to believe in as a football team and as a family.”
Chattahoochee County is fresh off a season with six wins and a second round playoff spot. He just wants them to get one percent better each day.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Coffey said. “We’re looking for those guys that are going to set themselves apart as far as the work they do in the weight room or out here conditioning.”
And as for the season, he's got eyes on another playoff performance.
“We’re reaching for the sky,” Coffey said. “That’s what we want to do. The kids know that as they come in and that they’re working that we’re working to be a serious competitor.”
No matter what happens this season, he's just happy to be back and get a chance to coach again.
“I think everybody’s excited to get some sense of what normal used to be,” Coffey said. “We’re excited to get out and play football on Friday’s again hopefully this fall.”
