Smiths Station high school mascot spreads joy throughout the community

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A local mascot spread some joy and positive vibes Monday evening to an East Alabama community.
Smiths Station High School’s Smitty the mascot alongside Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland, the local fire department, and Smiths Station’s cheerleaders took to various neighborhoods and spread positivity as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important to us because we just want to bring happiness,” said Copeland. “We consider Smiths Station to be Mayberry of 2020, and so we just try to build on that. We’re family, fun and friends and that’s what we try to build on.”
The neighborhoods and subdivisions that Smitty and company visited included Shadow Wood, Oakhurst, Holland Creek, Boulder Creek, Evans Woods, Twelve Oaks, Oakleaf, Copperfieled. Kalldalen, and Green Acres.
