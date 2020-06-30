T-Storm Chances Remain Higher Than Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thunderstorm chances will remain higher than average for the rest of the week with an area of disturbed weather hanging around. Expect the coverage to be in the 50-70% range on Wednesday with a 40-60% coverage for Thursday and Friday. If you have outdoor plans, count on the best chances of rain being in the afternoon and evening, with the driest weather earlier in the day. As we get ready for the Independence Day weekend, we’ve unfortunately had to increase the coverage of rain to the 50-60% range, so expect rain and storms at times during the day, but hopefully the storms will thin out by sunset and fireworks time. Going into next week, we will start off a bit wet and unsettled, but see rain chances dropping by the middle of next week. As always, stay tuned for changes to the extended planner!