Teen arrested, 2 suspects sought in with armed home invasion in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen is facing charges and two other suspects are at large after an armed home invasion in LaGrange Tuesday morning.
17-year-old Aaryn Burnsed was arrested and is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and home invasion.
According to LaGrange police, officers responded to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center shortly before 1 a.m. in reference to a reported home invasion. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that while at his residence on Ridgecrest Road, suspects armed with a knife forcibly entered the home and attacked him.
The suspects took property that belonged to the victim and fled the area. Officers said the victim’s injuries were consistent with being attacked by a knife. The victim was treated and has been released from the hospital.
During an investigation into the incident, it was determined that Burnsed orchestrated the home invasion. Police are still working to identify two other male suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2697 or 706-883-2614. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
