WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey giving first COVID-19 update since May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is giving an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 as the Safer At Home order is scheduled to expire. This is the first news conference she has held since the end of May.
As cases in Alabama continue rising, it is unclear if Gov. Ivey will allow that order to expire or if she will extend it.
The governor is set to be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, state Representative Dexter Grimsley and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is currently reported 36,682 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 905 deaths.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Watch the full press conference in the video below.
