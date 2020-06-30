Wetter Weather Gradually Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday already off to a steamy start, proving we didn’t manage to cool down much overnight! High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 90s today with feels like temperatures unfortunately closing in on the triple digits. Our one saving grace from the heat and brutal humidity will be increasing rain chances over the next several days. A “back door” cold front to the northeast of us will slowly crawl toward the Southeast, enhancing thunderstorm coverage each afternoon and evening. Expect a 40-50% chance of showers and storms today and tomorrow with Thursday and Friday looking like our days with the best rain coverage. A few strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday, so make sure you have the WTVM Weather app to keep you alert!