City of Columbus launches false alarm reduction program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Effective Wednesday, everyone who has a security alarm registered with the City of Columbus will have an account with Central Square Technologies.
Each person or business will receive a letter with information on how to access an account for preexisting alarm users.
New alarm registrations will have to pay a one-time fee where others do not. Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick explained how the process works.
"You receive a letter in the mail. It will tell you what website to go to. It will give you your alarm number and a password. I got mine last week and it was just simple. I went out there and verified the information, changed the password to something only I know, and I've got my alarm registered now as the law requires," Slouchick said.
Slouchick said the police department has roughly 22,000 false alarm calls each year, about 60 each day. That’s in addition to the 2,500 false alarms the fire department responds to. He said this new system will help people remain responsible for their alarms.
