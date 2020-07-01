Columbus Health Department reopens in new location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department has successfully moved locations in the middle of a global pandemic.
The city began the process of purchasing the old Virginia College building on Veterans Pkwy. in December 2019 in order for it to become the new home of the Columbus Health Department.
Services like WIC, vital records and clinical services have moved from the former location on Comer Ave. to the new location.
The former Comer Ave. location is only conducting COVID-19 testing.
Rather than entering through what would appear to be the main door that faces Veterans Pkwy., you will instead enter through a side door.
The new location also features larger waiting areas and more exam rooms. A pharmacy is also upcoming so patients can pick up their prescriptions without having to leave the building.
