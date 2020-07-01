Dog in Ga. tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

Dog in Ga. tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19
(Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | July 1, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 11:50 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dog in Georgia tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Officials said this is the second dog known to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States. The dog’s owner tested positive for COVID-19.

The pet was humanely euthanized.

DPH said the six-year-old mixed breed dog developed sudden onset of neurological illness which progressed rapidly over a few days. The pet did not have any evidence of respiratory disease.

DPH said even though the dog tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, its neurological illness was caused by another condition. DPH said little is known about the virus in animals, but they are not thought to be a source of infection for humans.

For more information on COVID-19 and animals, click here.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.