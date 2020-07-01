Gov. Ivey announces $163 million expansion to SiO2 facility in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced an expansion to the SiO2 facility in Auburn that will created 220 jobs. The expansion is for $163 million and will allow the facility to meet the U.S. government’s need for vials and syringes as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
“It is exciting to know that SiO2 will be directly involved in providing a product essential to addressing the COVID-19 crisis, which will impact not only Alabamians but the entire country,” said Ivey. “This is a testament to the ingenuity of this great company and its growing Alabama workforce.”
SiO2 will expand its facility located at 2250 Ripley Street and will invest in a new molding facility at 2425 Innovation Drive. Construction is already underway to expand the facility on Innovation Drive. The completed constriction is expected to increase the company’s square footage to around 70,000 square feet. This will allow for the company to increase production capacity of SiO2′s injection molding operation.
The expansion will also help ensure that there is an ample supply of syringes and vials that can be used to help administer a vaccine for COVID-19.
“Having a steady supply of SiO2′s innovative vials will represent a key strategic advantage for federal agencies wanting to act rapidly once a vaccine is available to counter the coronavirus,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secrety Greg Canfield.
In June, SiO2 announced an $143 million contract with federal government agencies for a production scale-up of the company’s state-of-the-art packaging platform for storing novel coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.