Groome Transportation announced reopening plan in Columbus and Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Groome Transportation in Columbus and Auburn announced its plan to soon reopen.
The airport shuttle services temporarily closed due to the decrease in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will reopen July 15.
Groome representatives said the round trips from the Chattahoochee Valley to Atlanta’s airport will look a little different. There will be reduced passengers in vehicles to allow social distancing. Drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks or face coverings.
Al vehicles will be fogged and sanitized after each trip.
