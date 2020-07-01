LIST: Fourth of July events in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - While this Independence Day might be a socially distant one and many events may have been canceled, some events are still taking place so you can celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly.
We’ve got a list of events and fireworks displays taking place around the Chattahoochee Valley that you and your family can enjoy.
- Callaway Gardens
- Gates open at 7:00 a.m., events last through the night
- Fireworks show
- Hosted by National Infantry Museum
- Events all day long on their Facebook page here.
Sweet Land of Liberty Parade (Virtual)
- Hosted by the City of LaGrange
- 10:00 a.m.
- Theme of “Star Spangled Everything” honoring frontline workers
- Can be watched live here.
- Hosted by National Civil War Naval Museum
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Event is free with vendors on site
- Live entertainment, family activities, games and cannon firings
- East Alabama Motor Speedway
- Race at 8:00 p.m. followed by fireworks show
- Pits open at 4:00 p.m. and grandstands open at 5:00 p.m.
- Tickets start at $15 for adults
- Duck Samford Stadium on E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn
- Fireworks show begins at 9:00 p.m.
- Attendees asked to stay in their vehicles
Valley 4th of July Fireworks
- Fireworks show beginning at dark, approximately 9:45 p.m.
- Parking available at Valley Community Center, Sportsplex ball fields, Industrial Blvd., grass along Fob James Dr.
- Families encouraged to stay in their cars.
Initially scheduled for late June, Fort Benning officials rescheduled the event for late August before making the decision to cancel the annual event.
Phenix City Fireworks Display
The city has decided to postpone its fireworks display. A new date has not yet been announced.
