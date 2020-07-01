Loved ones say goodbye to Phenix City assistant police chief at public visitation

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Wednesday evening to remember Phenix City’s assistant police chief.
A public visitation was held for Assistant Chief Gail Green-Gilliam at Taylor Funeral Home. Green-Gilliam died last week from COVID-19 complications.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held Thursday at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. Since Green-Gilliam’s death, many people who knew her have spoken kind words of her and expressed that she will be missed.
“She was truly a God sent lady and I’m really going to miss her,” said Green-Gilliams’s niece, Andrail Amaya. “She was my friend, she was somebody I could eat lunch with, go somewhere with, and talk to when I have problems. And it hurt me to my heart when I saw she passed”
“So, I hope that the lives that she touched, that they remember that and they take that, and they take the love that she showed and they give that to others on the behalf of her,” said Cheryl Thomas, Green-Gilliam’s sister and best friend. ‘Because she demonstrated love in the purest form.”
The public is invited to line the street for a processional following the funeral, which will end at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
