Phenix City parents react to district’s guidelines for reopening schools

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District is allowing parents to decide whether to send their children back for in-classroom learning or if they want to continue their education via virtually.
Some parents are still skeptical about continuing their children’s education in the middle of a pandemic.
“I’m excited to go to school again so I can meet new friends and see the playground again,” nine-year-old Aiden Getz.
Aiden may be excited to get back into the classroom but his mom, Yesenia Getz, said she fears it may be too early for Phenix City Schools to make that decision.
“I am concerned because there are about 20 kids per classroom,” Getz said.
The reopening plan details that for parents who choose to send their kids back to school, students will be put into two different groups that will attend school for the first week on different days to lower the number of students in the building.
The district also suggests that students wear face coverings, but some parents like Cissy Carter said these changes are not enough to protect students against the coronavirus.
“We have problems with kids being disciplined in school, so how are they going to keep the masks on and expect these children to do it if they are a hyper little child,” Carter said. “No, it is just not going to work!”
The district said buses will operate as normal, though they recommend taking your child to school in a personal vehicle. Other changes outlined in the reopening plan include students not being assigned lockers and all water fountains will be shut off to avoid cross-contamination.
Betty Shultz, who helps watch her son’s children, said even with all the precautions, she is fearful of catching the coronavirus from her grandchildren once school starts up.
“They could carry it home to mommy, daddy, grandma, and grandpa and that’s my concern,” Shultz said.
Phenix City Schools will be checking all students’ temperatures and faculty members prior to entry within the building when school starts. If it is over 100.4, they will not be allowed on school grounds.
